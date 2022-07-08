Fast News

Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, local media and officials say. Police detain suspected attacker.

Shinzo Abe was shot in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said, as local media reported the nation's longest-serving premier was showing no vital signs. (AFP)

Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, public broadcaster NHK announced.

Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant earlier on Friday.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world’s safest.

The attack on a man who may be Japan's best-known politician comes despite the country's famously low levels of violent crime and tough gun laws.

Abe had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections, with security present, but spectators were able to approach him fairly easily.

'Barbaric act'

Footage broadcast by NHK shows him standing on a stage when a loud blast is heard and smoke is visible in the air.

A man is then seen being tackled to the ground by security.

Abe collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

Earlier Prime Minister Fumio Kishida abandoned the campaign trail and flew to Tokyo by helicopter where he addressed reporters in a voice that wavered with emotion.

"Former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara and I have been informed he is in a very grave condition," he said.

"I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive," he added, condemning "a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy."

"It is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms."

Longest-serving PM

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.

He is a hawkish conservative who pushed for the revision of Japan's pacifist constitution to recognise the country's military and has stayed a prominent political figure even after stepping down.

Japan has some of the world's toughest gun-control laws, and annual deaths from firearms in the country of 125 million people are regularly in single figures.

Getting a gun licence is a long and complicated process even for Japanese citizens, who must first get a recommendation from a shooting association and then undergo strict police checks.

