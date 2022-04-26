Fast News

At least three Chinese and their Pakistani driver were killed in what police say may have been a suicide attack in the port city of Karachi.

The three dead Chinese included the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, which offers Chinese language graduate classes, and two teachers. (Reuters Archive)

At least three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver have been killed after an explosion targetted a van inside a university campus in southern Pakistan.

The source of the blast at the University of Karachi was not immediately known, said university spokesman Mohammad Farooq on Tuesday.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the initial investigation suggests it may have been a suicide bomber.

He said that closed-circuit television footage from the site showed a person dressed in the female burqa head-to-toe covering walking up to the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion.

Breaking: Car blast in Karachi university.. Apparently Chinese nationals were target several feared dead.. pic.twitter.com/6ZwKyJQbfL — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) April 26, 2022

The three dead Chinese included the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, which offers Chinese language graduate classes, and two teachers.

The fourth fatality was the Pakistani driver of the van, the officials said.

Abdul, Khaliq, a police official, said an investigation was underway. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a militant group in nearby Baluchistan province, has targeted Chinese nationals in attacks in the past.

READ MORE: String of blasts kill at least four in Pakistan's Sindh province

Source: TRTWorld and agencies