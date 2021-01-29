Fast News

Indian police and bomb disposal experts took over the scene, sealing off district around the embassy in the capital.

(TRTWorld)

A blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi has damaged cars but did not cause injuries, police said.

The district around the embassy was sealed off on Friday after the explosion and police and bomb disposal experts took over the scene.

A police statement described it as a "very low intensity improvised device" that blew out the windows on three nearby cars.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AFP