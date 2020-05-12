Fast News

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on the 100-bed government-run facility that is supported by Doctors Without Borders, but the Taliban said it was not involved.

Smoke rises from a hospital after gunmen attacked in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Gunmen stormed the hospital in the western part of the Afghan capital on Tuesday, setting off a gun battle with the police, officials said. (Rahmat Gul / AP)

Gunmen attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday where the international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders runs a maternity clinic, officials said.

At least eight civilians were killed and several others were wounded in the attack on the Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital, according to an interior ministry official.

The 100-bed government-run facility is supported by Doctors Without Borders, which is also known by its French name Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), said Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.

Security forces were working to counter the attack and the deputy health minister may have been visiting the clinic at the time, an interior ministry source said.

Two other security sources said that explosions had been heard at the site.

MSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It says on its website it operates a maternity clinic at the hospital in one of Kabul's poorest neighbourhoods.

A series of bloody attacks have taken place in the capital in recent months claimed by the Islamic State group.

On Monday, security forces said they had arrested three senior Islamic State members, including a regional leader.

Last week, security forces killed and arrested several members of an Islamic State cell that authorities said was responsible for several high-profile attacks in Kabul, including one on a Sikh temple in March.

Roadside blasts in the capital on Monday, which wounded four civilians, were claimed by the group.

Afghanistan is also facing violence around the country from the Tali ban even as the US tries to usher in peace talks after signing a troop withdrawal agreement in February with the militants.

The Taliban says it is holding back from attacking urban centres and that its operations are aimed at government security forces.

Source: Reuters