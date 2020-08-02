Fast News

A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb and gunmen attack in the city of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan on August 2, 2020 (AP)

Armed men have stormed a prison in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least one person and injuring 20 others.

The gunmen first set off an explosives-packed car near the prison and then opened fire on security guards at the facility in the city of Jalalabad, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province said.

Khogyani said the gunbattle between the Afghan security forces and insurgents were still ongoing and casualties were likely to rise.

Taliban denies responsibility

The Taliban denied they were involved in the assault that came on the final day of a rare truce between the group and Kabul to mark the Eid al Adha holiday.

“We have a ceasefire and are not involved in any of these attacks anywhere in the country,” the Taliban’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.

The Taliban had also denied involvement in a suicide bombing in the eastern Logar province late on Thursday, which killed at least nine people and wounded at least 40, authorities said.

Daesh commander killed in Jalalabad

Sunday’s attack comes a day after the Afghan intelligence agency said a senior Daesh commander was killed by Afghan special forces near Jalalabad.

Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local Daesh affiliate.

Efforts to get peace talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government underway have stalled after the Taliban and the US signed a deal in February, seen as a blueprint to ending Afghanistan’s decades of war.

