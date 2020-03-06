Fast News

Afghan men cry at a hospital after they heard that their relative was killed during an attack in Kabul. March 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Gunmen killed at least 29 people and wounded at least 61 others in Afghanistan's capital on Friday at a remembrance ceremony for a minority Shia leader, the Ministry of Interior said.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said the injured had been taken to hospitals in Kabul. All of the casualties were civilians, said Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Several prominent political leaders escaped the ceremony unhurt, including Abdullah Abdullah, the country's chief executive and a top contender in last year's presidential election.

Afghan security forces were still trying to flush the gunmen out of a half-finished apartment building, Rahimi said.

Dozens of Afghan security forces had cordoned off the area.

"The attack started with a boom, apparently a rocket landed in the area, Abdullah and some other politicians ... escaped the attack unhurt," Abdullah's spokesman, Fraidoon Kwazoon, who was also present, told Reuters by telephone.

The gathering marked the anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, an ethnic Hazara leader who was killed in 1995 after being taken prisoner by the Taliban. Several people were killed in a similar attack on the same commemoration last year, which Daesh said was carried out by its militants.

The Taliban have denied they were behind the attack, and while no one has claimed responsibility for carrying it out, Afghanistan's upstart Daesh affiliate has declared war on the country's minority Shia. Most of the people attending the memorial service were Shia.

Broadcaster Tolo News showed live footage of people running for cover as gunfire was heard.

A health ministry spokesman said the casualty toll could rise. Dead and wounded were being ferried from the site by ambulance.

President Ashraf Ghani tweeted that the attack was "a crime against humanity and against the national unity of Afghanistan".

Abdullah, who escaped, was runner-up in the last three Afghan presidential elections, each of which he disputed. He has served as chief executive of a coalition government since 2014 and is also a former foreign minister.

Ghani said he had telephoned Abdullah, his longtime political rival. Abdullah is contesting an Electoral Commission announcement last month declaring Ghani the winner of September's presidential election.

Hazaras are mostly Shia Muslims. Minority Shia have been repeatedly attacked by Sunni Muslim militant groups in Afghanistan.

The United States has been trying to spearhead efforts towards a lasting peace arrangement.

Violence decreased during a seven-day hold-down agreement with the Taliban leading up to last Saturday's deal, though the Taliban has since resumed attacks on Afghan forces.

A senior Western security official said all checkpoints in Kabul were on high alert.

"It's too early to say but for now we are intensifying security," the official said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies