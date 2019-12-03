Fast News

Newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is credited with destroying in brutal fashion ethnic Tamil separatists to end Sri Lanka's civil war a decade ago when he was the country's defence chief.

The Rajapaksa clan has once again cemented grip on the Sri Lankan government after Gotabaya appointed Mahinda as the new prime minister. (AP)

A rights group has criticised on Monday Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the president of Sri Lanka, also known as the “Terminator,” for fostering an environment in the country in which journalists are increasingly facing intimidation.

Journalists and officials who investigated Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who occupy the position of president and prime minister respectively are increasingly looking for avenues to escape from the country for fear of retribution.

"The incidents of the past two weeks are harbingers for what is to come. For now, the censorship is largely self-imposed." #lka #SriLanka #PresPollSL https://t.co/SngIe5XCL1 — Raisa Wickrematunge (@raisalw) November 29, 2019

Within days of commencing Gotabaya's presidency the offices of a local news website were raided by police on the grounds "that the company had in its possession defamatory material, targeting one particular candidate in the run-up to the recently concluded presidential poll."

“This full-blown police raid on an independent news portal, compounded by a crude breach of criminal procedure, sends a very disturbing signal about respect for press freedom under Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” Daniel Bastard, the head of Reporters Without Borders' Asia-Pacific desk said.

Some saw the move as a warning to other journalists that they are on notice.

In November Swiss authorities summoned the Sri Lankan ambassador to condemn an attack on one of its members of staff who was detained in order to divulge information on those seeking asylum outside of Sri Lanka.

Who are the Rajapaksa brothers?

In November, the former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the Sri Lankan presidential elections.

Shortly after being sworn in as president, Gotabaya swore in his brother Mahinda as prime minister. Mahinda was formerly the president of Sri Lanka until he unexpectedly lost in 2015.

Security concerns have played a significant role in the elections after several recent terrorist attacks. The Rajapaksas were credited with ending the Tamil insurgency. However, many rights groups have accused the government at the time of engaging in war crimes.

As defence chief, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was accused of overseeing what was known as “white van” abduction squads that whisked away critics. Some of them were returned after being tortured, while others were never seen again.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has denied the allegations.

There has also been a spike in anti-Muslim hate crimes that have been fuelled by politicians for political gain.

Source: TRT World