At least seven Pakistan police officers and special rangers were taken hostage by supporters of a radical hardline group, after days of violent anti-France protests.

Supporters of Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) group gather as they block a street during a protest after their leader was detained following his calls for the expulsion of the French ambassador, in Lahore on April 18, 2021. (AFP)

Police in Pakistan have said that a hardline group had taken seven security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group's leader.

The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. Depictions of the prophets are strictly avoided in Islam. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.

At least four people were killed, hundreds injured, and thousands arrested. Pakistan banned the group after the violence.

Protest by TLP supporters in Lahore underway right now - severe teargas shelling by the police - can also here shots being fired through the clip pic.twitter.com/ctD8BE3wkt — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) April 18, 2021

Continuing violence

A senior police officer and two paramilitary personnel were among the hostages being held by supporters of (TLP), Lahore police spokesperson Arif Rana told Reuters.

"The TLP activists have two fuel tankers containing thousands of litres of petrol. They are throwing petrol bombs and stones at security officials, and also shooting bullets as the result of which 11 officials are injured," Rana said, adding the operation was ongoing.

TLP spokesperson Shafiq Amini told Reuters four supporters had been killed on Sunday by police and several others were wounded.

Pakistani news channels have been barred from providing coverage of the group since it was banned last week, and on Sunday mobile and internet services were down in the area where clashes were taking place.

Roads leading to the headquarters of the group, in Lahore's Chowk Yateemkahan, have been blocked.

Clashes with police

Still, supporters of TLP have been sharing videos on social media of what they said were clashes on Sunday with police, and hashtags supporting the group were trending in Pakistan on Sunday.

The videos, which Reuters could not independently verify, showed thousands of protesters clashing with police in riot-gear, as clouds of tear gas hung in the air and the crackle of gunfire could be heard. Other videos showed injured protesters being carried away.

On Saturday Prime Minister Imran Khan said the group had been banned because it "challenged the writ of the state and used street violence & attacking the public & law enforcers."

Last week France advised its citizens to temporarily leave Pakistan for their safety.

