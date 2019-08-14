About 30 protesters remained at the airport early on Wednesday while workers scrubbed it clean of blood and debris from overnight.

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong, China, August 13, 2019. (Reuters)

Hong Kong' s airport resumed operations on Wednesday, rescheduling hundreds of flights that had been disrupted over the past two days as protesters clashed with riot police in a deepening crisis in the Chinese-controlled city.

Ten weeks of increasingly violent clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters, angered by a perceived erosion of freedoms, have plunged the Asian financial hub into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Check-in counters reopened to queues of hundreds of weary travellers who had waited overnight for their flights.

Police condemned violent acts by protesters overnight and said on Wednesday a large group had "harassed and assaulted a visitor and a journalist". Five people were detained, police said, bringing the number of people arrested since the protests began in June to more than 600.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump said the Chinese government was moving troops to the border with Hong Kong and urged calm.

Trump described events in Hong Kong as tricky but hoped it would work out for everybody, including China, and "for liberty" without anyone getting hurt or killed.

The Hang Seng stock index fell to a seven-month low on Tuesday and embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the city had been pushed into a state of "panic and chaos".

China condemned some protesters for using dangerous tools to attack police, saying the clashes showed "sprouts of terrorism". The protests represent one of the biggest challenges for Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong when it returned to China in 1997.

The protests began in opposition to a now-suspended bill that would have allowed the extradition of suspects for trial in mainland China but have swelled into wider calls for democracy.

'Let the world know'

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said on Wednesday it had obtained an interim injunction to stop people from obstructing airport operations. It said protesters could only demonstrate in designated areas.

Operations at the city's international airport were seriously disrupted as riot police used pepper spray to disperse thousands of black-clad protesters.

Some tourists stopped to look at posters put up by protesters in the airport's arrival hall.

"To do a protest you have to get people's attention. Protests at the airport can let the whole world know what is happening in Hong Kong," said Canadian tourist Jason Grafstrom.

Check-in operations at the airport were suspended late on Tuesday afternoon, a day after an unprecedented shutdown. Thousands of peaceful protesters had swarmed the arrivals and departures halls earlier on Tuesday, chanting, singing and waving banners.

Some protesters used luggage trolleys to blockade the doors to customs checkpoints. Protesters scuffled with police and several police vehicles were blocked amid heated scenes later on Tuesday night, according to Reuters witnesses.

A policeman was seen drawing his gun at one point.

The United Nations human rights commissioner, Michele Bachelet, urged Hong Kong authorities to exercise restraint and investigate evidence that tear gas was fired at protesters in ways banned under international law.

China responded by saying her comments sent the wrong signal to what it described as violent criminal offenders.

Forward Keys, a flight data company, said the recent wave of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, culminating in the closure of the airport, had deterred people from making plans to visit the city.

"The situation in Hong Kong has deteriorated substantially in the past eight weeks, and particularly so in the past four weeks," said spokesman David Tarsh.

Long-haul bookings to Hong Kong between June 16 and Aug. 9 were down 4.7 per cent from the same period last year, he said.

Beijing's reaction

The central government in Beijing has ominously characterised the current protest movement as something approaching "terrorism" that poses an "existential threat" to citizens.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the instability, chaos and violence have placed the city on a "path of no return."

Hong Kong leader Lam warned Tuesday of the dangerous consequences facing the city, one of Asia's most important financial centres, if escalating violence at the rallies was not curbed.

"Violence, no matter if it's using violence or condoning violence, will push Hong Kong down a path of no return, will plunge Hong Kong society into a very worrying and dangerous situation," Lam said.

The black-clad demonstrators have shown no sign of letting up on their campaign to force Lam's administration to respond to their demands, including that she step down and scrap proposed legislation under which some suspects could be sent to mainland China, where critics say they could face torture and unfair or politically charged trials.

Lam has rejected calls for dialogue, part of what analysts say is a strategy to wear down the opposition movement through police action while prompting demonstrators to take more violent and extreme actions that will turn the public against them.

At the airport, protesters discussed among themselves whether they should simply block all access to the facility.

Meanwhile, paramilitary police were assembling across the border in the city of Shenzhen for exercises that some saw as a threat to increase force against the mostly young protesters who have turned out by the thousands in the past 10 weeks.

Trump confirms China moving troops to Hong Kong border

President Donald Trump tweeted that US intelligence believes that the Chinese government is moving troops to its border with Hong Kong.

He also tweeted that "Everyone should be calm and safe!" He provided no additional details.

Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

While China has yet to threaten using the army — as it did against pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989 — the Shenzhen exercises were a sign of its ability to crush the demonstrations, even at the cost to Hong Kong's reputation as a safe haven for business and international exchange. Images on the internet showed armoured personnel carriers belonging to the People's Armed Police driving in a convoy Monday toward the site of the exercises.

The People's Liberation Army has a garrison in Hong Kong, which recently released a video showing its units combating actors dressed as protesters.

Hong Kong police also put on a display of water cannons.

UN condemns violence

Police have arrested more than 700 protesters since June and say they have infiltrated the movement, leading to concerns that officers were inciting violence. Scores of protesters and police have been hurt, including a woman reported to have had an eye ruptured by a beanbag round fired by police during clashes Sunday.

Police said they are investigating the incident, which protesters have taken up as a rallying cry.

Some in the airport occupation wore gauze bandages dyed with artificial blood over one eye.

The UN's top human rights official condemned violence around the protests and urged both sides to settle their dispute through "open and inclusive dialogue."

Rupert Colville, spokesman for UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, said her office had reviewed evidence that police are using "less-lethal weapons in ways that are prohibited by international norms and standards." That includes firing tear gas canisters into crowded, enclosed areas and directly at individuals, "creating a considerable risk of death or serious injury," Colville said in a statement.

'We want to keep him here and investigate'

In a sign of rising tensions, protesters in the evening detained two men they claimed were undercover police from mainland China. They tied his wrists with plastic strips and poured water over his head. Airport security guards did not appear to be able to stop the crowd.

Sally Tong, an 18-year-old protester, said they needed to hold him as evidence that mainland Chinese authorities are in Hong Kong to monitor the demonstrations. Tong said the man was dressed in b lack and wore a mask to look like one of them.

"We want to keep him here and investigate," Tong said. Protesters said the man dropped his wallet when he was running away from them, and they found ID cards from mainland China and also found his name on a list of police officers online.

Protesters also bound the hands of the second man they captured. They grew enraged when they emptied out his belongings and found a blue T-shirt that has been worn by pro-Beijing supporters, which they said was evidence he was a spy.

Protesters said they detained him because he wore a press vest and claimed to be a reporter.

They used a nearby US flag to beat the man, who was on the floor in a fetal position, while journalists and pro-democracy lawmaker Kwok Ka-ki, who is a doctor, tried to stop them. The chaotic situation eventually ended when protesters allowed ambulance workers to take the man away on a stretcher.

The Associated Press could not independently verify their identities.

After two months, the protests have become increasingly divisive and prompted clashes across the city.

Demonstrators have recently focused on demanding an independent inquiry into what they call police abuse of power and negligence.

That followed reports and video of violent arrests and injuries sustained by protesters.

Some protesters have thrown objects and police, and officials say several officers have suffered injuries.

Lam said dialogue would only begin when the violence ended. She reiterated her support for police and said they have had to make quick decisions under difficult circumstances, using "the lowest level of force."

"After the violence has been stopped, and the chaotic situation that we are seeing could subside," Lam said. "I as the chief executive will be responsible to rebuild Hong Kong's economy ... to help Hong Kong to move on."

She did not elaborate on what conciliatory steps her government will take.

Impact on business travel and tourism

The early protests were in neighbourhoods near government offices. However, the airport protest has had a direct impact on business travel and tourism. Analysts said it could make foreign investors think twice about Hong Kong, which has long prided itself as being Asia's leading business city with convenient regional air links.

"I don't think I will ever fly to Hong Kong again," said Kerry Dickinson of South Africa.

The protesters held signs in Chinese and English to appeal to travellers from mainland China and elsewhere. "Democracy is a good thing," said one sign in simplified Chinese characters.

Adding to the protesters' anger, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways told employees the carrier has a "zero tolerance" for them joining "illegal protests" and warned they could be fired.

