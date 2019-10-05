Fast News

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's use of the Emergency Ordinance — last invoked more than 50 years ago — could lead to harsher measures that would limit free expression in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

A man wearing a mask takes part in a protest in the Central district in Hong Kong on October 4, 2019. (AFP)

A ban on protesters wearing face masks took effect Saturday in Hong Kong under colonial-era emergency powers not used in 52 years, a move aimed at quelling months of unrest but which instead sparked rallies, widespread clashes and vows of defiance.

Chief executive Carrie Lam said she made the order under the Emergency Regulations Ordinances, a sweeping provision that allows her to bypass the legislature and make any law during a time of emergency or public danger.

"We believe that the new law will create a deterrent effect against masked violent protesters and rioters, and will assist the police" in law enforcement, Lam said on Friday.

Widespread protests

Widespread protests immediately broke out across Hong Kong. Large crowds of mostly office workers blocked roads in the heart of the commercial district.

Some protesters tore down pro-China banners before clashes erupted throughout the evening. Police used tear gas in multiple locations to disperse protesters who had taken over roads, vandalised subway stations, set street fires and trashed pro-China businesses.

In the northern district of Yuen Long, a police officer opened fire when he was surrounded in his car and attacked by protesters, a petrol bomb exploding at his feet.

"A large crowd of rioters attacked a plainclothes officer. He fell into the ground, then got beaten by a lot of people. Under this life-threatening situation, the police officer fired a live round for his safety," and lost the magazine of his weapon during the incident, police said in a statement.

Also in Yuen Long, a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded by a live round, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a medical source. It was unclear if that round was linked to the plainclothes officer who opened fire.

"Youngsters are risking their lives. They don't mind being jailed for 10 years, so wearing masks is not a problem," a 34-year-old office worker wearing a surgical mask, who gave her first name as Mary, told.

Hong Kong rail operator suspends all services

Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp said all services would be suspended on Saturday due to"malicious vandalism".

MTR said it strongly condemned the illegal and irresponsible acts of protesters who attacked staff and vandalised railway facilities.

The suspension of the entire rail network left protesters, locals and Friday night revellers stranded.

The Gov't will ban people from covering their faces in unlawful and unauthorised assemblies as well as riots from October 5 #ProhibitionOnFaceCovering https://t.co/6k7kLEpTQQ pic.twitter.com/7zyUtNN3sX — Hong Kong Govt News (@newsgovhk) October 4, 2019

'Watershed'

Beijing described the ban as "extremely necessary".

"The current chaos in Hong Kong cannot continue indefinitely," Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's central government, said in a statement.

"An important moment has come for stopping the violence with a clearer attitude and more effective measures," he added.

Critics said Lam's move was a major step towards authoritarianism for Hong Kong, which has been governed by China under a "one country, two systems" framework since British colonial rule ended in 1997.

"This is a watershed. This is a Rubicon," pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said.

"And I'm worried this could be just a starter. More draconian bans in the name of law could be lurking around the corner."

Prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong said the law "marks the beginning of the end of Hong Kong".

"It is ironic that a colonial-era weapon is being used by the Hong Kong government and the Chinese Communist Party," he told.

In the United States, the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, at which Wong testified last month, said on Twitter that using the emergency powers against mask-wearers "will not address the grievances underlying four months of protests."

The powerful US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi separately said the ban "only intensifies concerns about freedom of expression".

Pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmakers and police associations welcomed the ban.

The emergency law was last invoked during riots in 1967.

File Photo: Pictures of protesters wearing face masks during demonstrations in Hong Kong. (AFP)

Avoiding identification

Hong Kong's protests were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions to the mainland, which fuelled fears of an erosion of liberties promised under "one country, two systems".

After Beijing and local leaders took a hard line, the demonstrations snowballed into a wider movement calling for more democratic freedoms and police accountability.

Protesters have used face masks to avoid identification and respirators to protect themselves from tear gas.

The ban came after the worst violence of the year on Tuesday when China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule. During those clashes, an officer shot and wounded a teenager — the first such shooting since the demonstrations began.

The new law threatens anyone wearing masks at legal and unsanctioned protests with up to one year in prison.

People can still wear masks otherwise but must remove them if asked to by police.

Exemptions are available for religious and medical reasons and for those who need masks to do their jobs — such as reporters.

Source: AFP