Protesters keep watch at a barricade outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China on November 15, 2019 (Reuters)

The Hong Kong government condemned on Friday an attack by a "violent mob" on the city's justice secretary in London, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister during months of often violent protests.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, who was in London to promote Hong Kong as a dispute resolution and deal-making hub, was targeted by a group of protesters who shouted "murderer" and "shameful".

A statement by the Hong Kong government said Cheng suffered "serious bodily harm" but gave no details. Video footage of the incident showed Cheng falling to the ground.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said in a statement she strongly condemned what she described as an attack on Cheng.

The Hong Kong government said in a separate statement: "The secretary denounces all forms of violence and radicalism depriving others' legitimate rights in the pretext of pursuing their political ideals, which would never be in the interest of Hong Kong and any civilised society."

The incident came amid escalating violence in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, where a student protester died earlier this month after falling from a parking lot during demonstrations.

A 70-year-old street cleaner, who videos on social media showed had been hit in the head by a brick thrown by "masked rioters", died on Thursday, authorities said.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department expressed profound sadness on Friday at the death of its cleaning worker and said it was providing assistance to his family.

China condemns attack

On Friday, China's embassy in the UK strongly condemned the attack on Cheng.

The Chinese embassy further urged British police to carry out a thorough investigation of the incident and to step up-security for its personnel and organisations in the UK, in a statement.

The Hong Kong office of China's Foreign Ministry said they have lodged stern representations with the British consulate in Hong Kong in a separate statement on Friday.

Protesters issue demands

Anti-government protesters paralysed parts of Hong Kong for a fifth day on Friday, forcing schools to close and blocking some highways as students built barricades in university campuses and authorities struggled to tame the violence.

Protesters in a Hong Kong university are demanding the government commit to holding local elections on November 24.

A masked protester at the Chinese University of Hong Kong announced early on Friday that the government has 24 hours to meet the demand.

Anti-government protests have riven Hong Kong for more than five months. Pro-democracy activists say the government may use the violence as a reason to cancel the elections.

Around 4,000 people, aged between 12 and 83, have been arrested since the unrest escalated in June.

The demonstrations have paralysed parts of the city and battered the retail and tourism sectors, with widespread disruptions across the financial centre and no end in sight to the violence.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies