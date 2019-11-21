Fast News

At least a few dozen were believed to still be at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is expected to sign legislation in support of the protesters.

A protester checks a mobile phone at the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong Thursday, November 21, 2019. (Achmad Ibrahim / AP)

A small but determined group of protesters is remaining inside a Hong Kong university campus, resisting pleas to turn themselves in to police.

The exact number is unclear because they have broken up into small groups in different parts of the campus.

They are the holdouts from a much larger group that occupied the campus for several days and battled police last weekend.

Trump expected to sign Hong Kong legislation

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign legislation passed by Congress intended to support protesters in Hong Kong, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a move sure to anger China.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say when Trump would approve the legislation.

Hong Kong’s anti-government protests are in their sixth month.

Protesters believe China is increasing control over the semiautonomous city.

They are demanding fully democratic elections and an investigation into allegations of police brutality in suppressing their demonstrations.

Source: AP