Only departing passengers with travel documents will be allowed to enter the check-in area as anti-government activists gear up in the arrivals hall for a three-day rally to educate tourists about the protests.

Demonstrators sit at the arrival hall during a protest at Hong Kong airport on July 26, 2019 (Reuters)

Pro-democracy activists kicked off three days of rallies at Hong Kong's airport on Friday, hoping to win international support from arriving passengers as demonstrations that have rocked the city enter the third month.

The rallies, promoted on social media with a mock boarding pass reading "HK to freedom" and "warm pick-up to guests to HK", will be the second time protesters have brought their message to the international travel hub.

The gatherings, expected to run over three days, have not been authorised, but the last demonstration at the airport passed off peacefully without causing flight disruptions.

The protests that began in opposition to a plan to allow extradition to mainland China have morphed into a broader movement seeking to reverse a slide in freedoms in the city.

Demonstrators have protested throughout Hong Kong and held rallies for families, older people, lawyers and civil servants, in a bid to show their demands have broad and enduring support.

They have announced a series of marches and protests across the city over the weekend, including a "families' rally".

Extra security measures have been put in place at the airport ahead of the rallies, with authorities preventing anyone without a boarding pass from entering the check-in area. The protesters are expected to congregate in the arrivals area.

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said on Thursday it was aware of the planned rallies but "the airport will operate normally".

Thousands of Hong Kongers, including flight attendants, rallied at the airport on July 26 to "educate" visitors about the protests that have gripped the international finance hub.

Visitors were greeted by a sea of black-clad protesters chanting anti-government slogans, holding banners and handing out flyers – the information desk plastered in a tapestry of colourful sticky notes.

The weeks of demonstrations pose the biggest threat to Beijing's authority since Hong Kong's handover from the British in 1997.

As protests become increasingly violent, several countries have upgraded their travel warnings for Hong Kong, with the US this week urging its citizens to "exercise increased caution".

The government on Thursday said tourist arrivals dropped 26 percent at the end of last month compared with last year and were continuing to fall in August. The travel industry accounts for 4.5 percent of the financial hub's economy and employs about 2,500,000 people, or about 7 percent of the total working population.

Demonstrators wear post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement during a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long, at Hong Kong airport, China. July 26, 2019 (Reuters)

China termed 'thuggish' by US

A US State Department spokeswoman on Thursday called China a "thuggish regime" for disclosing the photographs and personal details of a US diplomat who met with student leaders of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

The denunciation was unusually sharp and came as tensions between Washington and Beijing surge over an expanding trade war and military rivalry in the western Pacific, among other disputes.

The Hong Kong office of China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday asked the United States to explain reports in media that its diplomats are in contact with student leaders of protests that have convulsed Hong Kong for nine weeks.

Hong Kong newspaper Ta Kung Pao published a photograph of a US diplomat, who it identified as Julie Eadeh of the consulate's political section, talking with student leaders in the lobby of a luxury hotel.

The photograph appeared under the headline "foreign forces intervene".

"I don't think that leaking an American diplomat's private information, pictures, names of their children, I don't think that is a formal protest, that is what a thuggish regime would do," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a briefing later on Thursday.

"That is not how a responsible nation would behave."

China has accused foreign powers, particularly the US, of fomenting the demonstrations in Hong Kong.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies