Chinese state media characterises the demonstrations in Hong Kong as a "riot" and accusing protesters of "violent acts." State-run daily says that protesters are using the extradition bill "to tarnish the image of the government."

Traffic was restored in the heart of Hong Kong on Thursday following violent clashes the day before between police and protesters who oppose legislation that would allow extradition of criminal suspects, including to mainland China, for trial.

The events in the former British colony mark possibly its biggest political crisis since its handover to Chinese rule in 1997, and pose a profound challenge to Chinese president and head of the Communist Party Xi Jinping.

Nearly two years ago, Xi issued a stern address in the city stating that Beijing would not tolerate Hong Kong becoming a base for what the party considers a foreign-inspired campaign to undermine its rule.

Yet the mostly young throngs of well-organized protesters seemed little deterred by such threats, even as they took pains to remain anonymous by wearing masks, declining to give their full names to journalists and using cash rather than stored value cards to buy subway tickets.

The demonstrations also follow the 30th anniversary of China's bloody suppression of the student-led pro-democracy protests centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

Hong Kong held one of its biggest rallies in recent years earlier this month to honour the hundreds or possibly thousands killed in the army assault and to demand a full investigation into the crackdown, in what was seen as a further sign of defiance against Beijing.

Xi's administration is also dealing with the trade war with the United States that has thrown its export-driven economic model into question, potentially threatening its relationship with China's urban middle class that has been predicated on accepting strict political controls in exchange for improving standards of living.

Heavy rain Thursday morning kept fresh protests from following those Wednesday by thousands of activists who shut down government headquarters and the Legislative Council on the day it was to debate the extradition bill.

After days of silence, Chinese state media is characterising the largely peaceful demonstrations in Hong Kong as a "riot" and accusing protesters of "violent acts."

In an editorial featuring a photo of a bloodied officer, the state-run China Daily said on Wednesday evening that protesters are using the bill "to tarnish the image of the government."

Xinhua state news agency said protesters used "sharpened iron poles" and bricks against police.

Police officers fired tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets at demonstrators Wednesday. About 70 people were hurt.

