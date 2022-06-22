Fast News

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck in eastern Afghanistan, and was felt in parts of Pakistan and India, has killed at least 920 people.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has shaken parts of densely populated Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, the US Geological Survey (USGS) has said, killing at least 920 people in Afghanistan's east.

"So far the information we have is that at least 920 people have been martyred and 600 injured," the country's deputy minister for disaster management Sharafuddin Muslim told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The death toll is likely to rise as some of the villages are in remote areas in the mountains and it will take some time to collect details," interior ministry official Salahuddin Ayubi said.

Wednesday's quake struck about 44 kilometres from the city of Khost in eastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51 kilometres, according to the USGS.

The majority of confirmed deaths were in the Afghan province of Paktika, where at least 100 people were killed and 250 injured, said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the head of the Taliban administration's disaster management authority.

Deaths were also reported in the Afghanistan's eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost, he added, as authorities check for further casualties.

“ 4 districts in Paktika affected very badly. Gayan has turned into a mass grave today. Entire villages destroyed. Women and children among those killed and wounded.” Haji Baqi a community health worker in Gayan tells me. Footage shared with me by @khalidzadran01 of Gayan. pic.twitter.com/3DS51QNmgV — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) June 22, 2022

'Strong and long jolts'

Shaking was felt over some 500 kilometres by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a tweet.

It was felt in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, as well as Pakistan's capital, Islamabad and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province, according to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website and Twitter.

"Strong and long jolts," one witness posted on EMSC from Kabul. "It was strong," another witness posted from Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan.

Footage from Afghanistan's Patika province near the Pakistan border showed victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area.

There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths in Pakistan and India.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on earthquake in eastern Afghanistan:



- Turkish Red Crescent operating in Afghanistan dispatches humanitarian aid for the earthquake victims in the region

- Türkiye, as always, stands ready to provide every kind of assistance pic.twitter.com/gproWgUCl8 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 22, 2022

'Türkiye stands ready to provide every assistance'

Responding to the tragic event, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said: "Türkiye, as always, stands ready to provide every kind of assistance to the brotherly Afghan people who have been affected by the earthquake.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our sincere condolences to their bereaved families, as well as to the brotherly people of Afghanistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

The Turkish Red Crescent, which has been operating in Afghanistan, has dispatched humanitarian aid for the earthquake victims in the region, the ministry said.

Source: Reuters