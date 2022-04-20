Fast News

More than 500 refugees from Myanmar broke out of a detention centre in northern Malaysia with six killed on a highway as they escaped, authorities said.

Police said they were still investigating the cause of the riot, while authorities searched for the remaining detainees who had fled. ()

Six Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, including two children, have died after being hit by vehicles on a Malaysian highway as hundreds fled an immigration detention centre where a riot broke out.

A total of 528 people from the Muslim minority group fled a centre in Kedah state at 4:30 am (2030 GMT Tuesday), the country's immigration chief Khairul Dzaimee Daud said on Wednesday.

They broke down doors and barrier grills, though 362 have since been re-arrested, he added.

Penang police chief Mohamad Shuhaily Mohamad Zain told local media that six detainees were killed while trying to cross a highway.

He was quoted as saying the victims were two men, two women, a boy and a girl. The reports didn't specify the cause of their deaths.

Police said they were still investigating the cause of Wednesday's riot, while authorities searched for the remaining detainees who had fled.

READ MORE: Rohingya genocide: Why the U.S take so long to recognise it?

'Favoured destination'

Malaysia, which does not recognise refugee status, has long been a favoured destination for ethnic Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Since 2020, however, thousands have been rounded up and housed in crowded detention centres as part of what Malaysian authorities say are efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 100,000 Rohingya live on the margins of society in the country, working illegally in construction and other low-paid jobs.

Prior to the riot, the camp held 664 Rohingya refugees, including 137 children.

READ MORE: Facebook fails to detect hate speech against Rohingya - report

Source: TRTWorld and agencies