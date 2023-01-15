Fast News

The plane, carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal, in the country's worst such incident in 30 years.

Among the plane's passengers were 15 foreign nationals: five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France. (Reuters)

At least 68 people have been killed after a plane with 72 on board crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly-opened airport in Nepal, officials have reported.

"Thirty-one (bodies) have been taken to hospitals," police official AK Chhetri told AFP news agency, adding that 36 other bodies were still in the 300-metre (600-foot) gorge the aircraft plunged into on Sunday.

According to Reuters news agency, Nepal's civil aviation authority marked the latest death toll of the crash at 68 people - the deadliest airplane accident in thirty years.

The number was confirmed by the army, with spokesman Krishna Prasad Bhandari saying 29 bodies had been retrieved and that there were 33 more at the site in Pokhara in central Nepal.

"The aircraft crashed into a gorge so it is difficult to bring the bodies Search and rescue is ongoing. No survivors have been found yet," the army spokesman told AFP news agency.

The plane operator Yeti Airlines' spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula earlier also told AFP news agency that "29 bodies have been recovered so far."

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals, and four crew members, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

The foreigners included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France, confirmed Bartaula.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the plane was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara, and he urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts.

READ MORE: Tanzania launches investigation into deadly plane crash

At least 32 people were killed after an airplane carrying 72 passengers crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on January 15.



Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside crash site in search of more bodies in the country's worst airline disaster in more than 30 years pic.twitter.com/7H9IAoFJ1f — TRT World (@trtworld) January 15, 2023

Deadly accidents in Nepal

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to crash.

Nepal's air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers. But it has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.

The Himalayan country also has some of the world's most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.

The weather can also change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions, and aircraft operators say Nepal also lacks infrastructure for accurate weather forecasts.

In May 2022, all 22 people on board a plane operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air -16 Nepalis, four Indians, and two Germans - died when it crashed after losing contact with air control.

After that crash, authorities tightened regulations, including that planes would only be cleared to fly only if there was favourable weather forecast throughout the route.

In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crash-landed near Kathmandu's notoriously difficult international airport, killing 51 people.

That accident was Nepal's deadliest since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu.

Just two months earlier, a Thai Airways aircraft had crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.

READ MORE: Colombia plane crashes into residential locality, killing all on board

Journalist Rajneesh Bhandari has the latest on Nepal plane crash from capital Kathmandu pic.twitter.com/rgqQxlRl2E — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 15, 2023

Source: AFP