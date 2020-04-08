Fast News

Wuhan residents are enjoying a renewed sense of freedom after 76 days of lockdown following the emergence and outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Travellers line up outside Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, China on April 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Voicing joy and excitement from behind face masks, tens of thousands of people fled Wuhan after the Chinese city's 76-day coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

A medical worker from China's Jilin Province, in red, embraces a colleague from Wuhan as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on April 8, 2020. (AP) (AP)

Streets in the city of 11 million people were clogged with traffic and long lines formed at the airport, train and bus stations as thousands streamed out of the city to return to homes and jobs elsewhere.

Travellers line up with their belongings outside Hankou Railway Station after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak, were lifted, April 8, 2020. (Reuters) (Reuters)

Up to 55,000 people are expected to leave Wuhan on Wednesday just by train, according to government estimates.

This aerial photo taken early on April 8, 2020 shows cars queueing at a highway toll station in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, as they prepare to leave the city. (AFP) (AFP)

Steady streams of cars were on the roads heading out of the city , after barricades on its outskirts were dismantled with the ban on outbound travel being lifted at midnight.

A worker assists travelers wearing face masks and suits to protect against the spread of coronavirus at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on April 8, 2020. (AP) (AP)

Ferries, trams and taxis resumed operations and the airport also opened again for domestic flights, with queueing passengers in protective wear wheeling cases.

A medical worker from China's Jilin Province prepares to return home from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on April 8, 2020. (AP) (AP)

A group of medics leaving Wuhan hugged their colleagues from the city goodbye as they prepared to board flights home.

Travellers walk past people holding a celebratory banner at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China on April 8, 2020. (AP) (AP)

Wuhan led the world with an unprecedented quarantine lockdown on January 23 in a bid to stop the spread of the then-mysterious respiratory virus.

Chinese disease control officials said in January that the virus likely leapt from wildlife to humans at a Wuhan market that sold wild animals for food.

A police officer sprays disinfectant on a traveller outside Hankou Railway Station after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, China on April 8,2020. (Reuters) (Reuters)

The rest of surrounding Hubei province quickly followed Wuhan, cutting tens of millions of people off from the world.

As the virus spread rapidly around the globe, many countries imposed similar draconian measures that have forced around half of humanity into some form of lockdown.