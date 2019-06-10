The eight-year-old Muslim girl was drugged, held captive in a temple and sexually assaulted for a week before being strangled and battered to death with a stone in January 2018.

A police bus carrying the men accused of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, arrives at a court in Pathankot, in the northern state of Punjab, India June 10, 2019. (Reuters)

An Indian court on Monday convicted six men for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Jammu and Kashmir state last year, a lawyer for the prosecution told reporters, in a case that sparked outrage across the country.

The girl, from a nomadic Muslim community that roams the forests of Kashmir, was drugged, held captive in a temple and sexually assaulted for a week before being strangled and battered to death with a stone in January 2018.

Though the rape and killing of the girl in Kashmir had been known about for months, the backlash erupted months later after the charge sheet giving gruesome details of the crime was filed and the incident made national headlines and heightened communal tensions.

The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a plan to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, the 15-page charge sheet said.

Among those accused were a Hindu priest and police officers, fanning communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims in the area.

"This is a victory of truth," prosecution lawyer M Farooqi told reporters outside the court. "The girl and her family has got justice today. We are satisfied with the judgment."

The prosecution was seeking the death penalty for three men - priest Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar - who were convicted of rape and murder, he said.

Three others, Surinder Kumar, Tilak Raj and Anand Dutta, were convicted of lesser crimes of destroying evidence.

Two others charges in the case were policemen accused of taking bribes to stifle the case.

A lawyer leading the legal team representing the accused, AK Sawhney, told reporters they planned to appeal the verdict.

The trial, held in private, began over a year ago in Pathankot, a town about 70 km (44 miles) from Rasana village in Kathua district, where the incident happened, in India-administered Kashmir.

India's Supreme Court shifted the trial to the neighbouring state of Punjab after the girl's family and lawyer said they faced death threats, and local lawyers and Hindu politicians, including some from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, held protests against police filing charges in court.

Ahead of the trial, the lawyer had said she had been threatened with rape and death for taking up the case.

Some Hindu lawyers, last year, had tried to stop police from entering court to file charges against the eight suspects.

Two state ministers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Hindu nationalist party, later resigned for joining a rally by local Hindu groups in defence of the accused.

India has long been plagued by violence against women and children - reported rapes climbed 60 percent from 2012 to 40,000 in 2016, and many more go unreported, especially in rural areas.

In 2012, the fatal gang rape of a young woman in the heart of New Delhi prompted hundreds of thousands of Indians to take to the streets to demand stricter rape laws.

The New Delhi attack spurred quick action on legislation doubling prison terms for rapists to 20 years and criminalising voyeurism, stalking and the trafficking of women.

But activists say crimes of violence against women are often inadequately investigated, and in some cases accused with political connections have been protected.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies