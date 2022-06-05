Fast News

The remarks by Nupur Sharma, spokeswoman of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, "would lead to incitement of religious hatred" and offend Muslims around the world.

Another BJP spokesman Naveen Kumal Jindal was expelled from the party over comments he made about Islam on social media. (Reuters Archive)

Qatar, Kuwait and Iran have summoned their Indian envoys over insulting remarks on Islam's Prophet Muhammad by a spokesperson of India’s ruling party.

In a statement on Sunday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Indian envoy to voice “disappointment of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks."

Nupur Sharma, the spokeswoman of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had made insulting remarks against the prophet in a TV debate, triggering a wave of condemnation at home and from the Islamic world.

The party distanced itself from her remarks and suspended the spokeswoman.

Another BJP spokesman Naveen Kumal Jindal was expelled from the party over comments he made about Islam on social media.

The Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the remarks, without specifying the insult, saying they came in a "context of intensifying hatred and abuse towards Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims".

Pakistan said in a statement it condemns in the "strongest possible terms" the highly derogatory remarks. "Pakistan once again calls on the international community to take immediate cognisance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India," it said.

BJP’s attempted clarification and belated and perfunctory disciplinary action against these individuals cannot assuage the pain and anguish they have caused to the Muslim world.



FO PR No. 265/2022



🔗⬇️https://t.co/kG2ctmvhNW pic.twitter.com/ntkd75NsNO — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 5, 2022

'Incitement of religious hatred'

Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al Muraikhi handed a note to the Indian envoy, according to the ministry statement.

The note asserted that “these insulting remarks would lead to incitement of religious hatred, and offend more than two billion Muslims around the world.” Doha is expecting “a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks,” from the Indian government, it added.

For its part, the Indian Embassy in Doha said that during the meeting, the ambassador conveyed that a “strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks.”

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry’s South Asia department also said that the Indian ambassador in Tehran was summoned to register Iran's protest over the insulting remarks.

Earlier, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Indian ambassador and handed over a memorandum of protest, expressing "categorical rejection and denunciation" of the insulting comments.

Niyaz Farooqui, secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, India's largest socio-religious Muslim organisation, urged the Indian government to take legal action over the insulting remarks.

"We have requested the government of India to take legal action, arrest them and penalise them, only then it would be considered right action has been taken", he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies