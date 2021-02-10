Fast News

Under fire by Indian government, Twitter is facing high stakes in a country of 1.3 billion where it has millions of users and is ardently used by PM Modi, his cabinet ministers and other leaders to communicate with the public.

Activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party scuffle with police officers during a protest against farm laws in New Delhi, India, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Twitter Inc has said it believes orders by the Indian government to take down accounts over content related to farmer protests are inconsistent with local law and that for some accounts, it would not agree to an outright ban and would instead restrict access within India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has asked Twitter to take down more than 1,100 accounts and posts it says accuse the administration of trying to wipe out farmers. Some accounts, the government said, are backed by arch-rival Pakistan or are operated by supporters of a separatist Sikh movement.

While Twitter has taken a range of actions, including permanent suspensions, against more than 500 accounts which were part of the government order, not all accounts have been blocked, the social media firm said in a blog post.

"These accounts continue to be available outside of India," Twitter said. "Because we do not believe that the actions we have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law."

Threat of fines and jail time

The showdown, after the firm this week "declined to abide (by) and obey" the order to remove posts and accounts that the government said risked inciting violence, is the latest instance of worsening relationships between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and US social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

After flow of tweets with the hashtag “#ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide,” the government threatened US company's employees in India with fines and up to seven years' jail time if Twitter did not remove the demanded accounts.

In a statement, the company said: “Safety of our employees is a top priority for us at Twitter. We continue to be engaged with the government of India from a position of respect and have reached out to the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for a formal dialogue.”

Solidarity messages

The row between the company and Indian government has come as the farmers protests have gained increasing international attention and scrutiny.

On Tuesday evening, Rihanna, who has over 101 million followers on Twitter while sharing a news article by CNN network about the farmers' protest, wrote: “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”

Soon after her tweet, Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, and other international celebrities extended their support to the ongoing farm protest.

Thunberg said “we stand in solidarity” with the farm protest and shared a "toolkit" on how to help the ongoing protest.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies