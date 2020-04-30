Fast News

Indian fire on military posts and villages of Pakistan-administered Kashmir kills a soldier, a woman and a 16-year-old girl, Pakistan says, adding its retaliation caused heavy losses to Indian troops.

Pakistani Kashmiris collect their belongings amid the debris of their homes that were reportedly destroyed by cross border shelling from Indian troops, in Neelum Valley, situated at the Line of Control in Pakistani Kashmir, Monday, December 23, 2019. (AP Archive)

Indian artillery fire in the disputed Kashmir region hit Pakistani army posts and villages killing a soldier, a woman and a 16-year-old girl, Pakistani military and government officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military said Indian troops for initiating an "unprovoked cease-fire violation" in the villages of Kailer and Rakhchikri along the de facto border Line of Control (or LoC) on Wednesday night.

It said Pakistani troops responded and there were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops.

The military said a 10-year-old boy and a woman were also wounded because of the Indian firing.

Indian army spokesman Devender Anand said Pakistani troops attacked Indian positions with small arms and mortar shells in at least four places on Wednesday evening.

He called the firing an "unprovoked" violation of a 2003 ceasefire accord between the two countries.

Pakistani and Indian troops often trade accusations of violating the ceasefire in Kashmir, which is divided between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

Pakistani district administration official Mohammad Yousaf said Indian artillery fire hit Pakistani posts and two villages as residents were breaking their dawn-to-dusk fast as part of the holy month of Ramadan.

At least three homes located near the LoC were damaged, he said.

Due to #IndianArmy Shelling deaths toll rise 16 years old Zobia, daughter of Lal Deen has also embraced martyrdom, while Roshan Bibi, 55, of Kamal Deen, has been injured kerni Village Near Ceasefire line #CFL haveli district #Pakistan administered #Kashmir — Amiruddin Mughal (@MughalAmiruddin) April 29, 2020

India accused of targeting civilians

Sardar Masood Khan, president of the Pakistani Kashmir, condemned what he said was the latest ceasefire violation by India, alleging the Indian army targeted civilians.

Pakistan and India have traded fire in Kashmir in recent weeks despite both countries' struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Tension between the two countries was renewed when New Delhi unilaterally withdrew the limited autonomy of the Kashmir region in 2019 and split it into territories federally administered by India.

Until then, it had had autonomy over all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

Fanatic India is brazely killing, persecuting, incarcerating n torturing Kashmiris not only in occupied #Kashmir but also along the heavily militarised #LoC. #Pakistan needs to take up #Indian madness with friendly nations n the @UN at the earliest. https://t.co/uAVeg8XV0K — Tariq Naqash (@TariqNaqash) April 29, 2020

'Settler-colonial' plan

Pakistan and majority in Kashmir say the "settler-colonial" plan is aimed to change the Muslim demography of the region by settling non-local Hindus.

Recently India's right-wing government of PM Narendra Modi ordered domicile certificates be issued to those Indians who have lived in the region for almost 15 years. The certificates allows non-locals to buy properties in the region and assume jobs.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir and most people support the rebel groups fighting against Indian rule. Nearly 100,000 people have been killed in the armed revolt and the ensuing Indian military crackdown since 1989.

The Indian military has been accused of suppressing the Kashmiri uprising using brutal tactics, including the infamous pellet guns which have wounded or blinded many Kashmiris.

Pakistan denies India's accusations of giving material support to rebels in Kashmir but says it provides moral and diplomatic backing for the UN-brokered self-determination of Kashmiri people.

Source: AP