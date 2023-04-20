Fast News

69 Hindus accused of killing Muslims in the Gujarat riots, during which at least 1,000 people were massacred, are freed on bail.

Critics accused Modi, who was chief minister at the time, of failing to protect Muslims. (Reuters)

An Indian court has acquitted 69 Hindus, including a former minister from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of the murder of 11 Muslims during communal riots in the western state of Gujarat in 2002.

A total of 86 Hindus were accused of killings in the Naroda Gam district of Ahmedabad, 17 of whom died during trial. All the rest of the accused were freed on bail on Thursday.

“We have been saying from the first day that they were framed," defence lawyer Chetan Shah, who represented 82 of the accused, said. "Some of the accused were not present at the scene on the day of the incident."

Shamshad Pathan, who represented the victims, said they would challenge the court's decision in a higher court.

“Justice has eluded the victims once again. We will study the grounds on which the court has acquitted the accused persons," Pathan said.

The killings occurred in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, a day after a suspected Muslim mob set fire to a train carrying Hindu pilgrims, setting off one of independent India's worst outbreaks of religious bloodshed.

Failing to protect Muslims

Those acquitted include Maya Kodnani, a former minister of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, who was a lawmaker at the time of the riots, former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Jaydeep Patel.

Bajrang Dal and VHP are Hindu nationalist groups and have close links to the BJP.

Kodnani was also accused in a case in which 97 people were killed in the 2002 riots. She was convicted but later acquitted by a higher court.

At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed across Gujarat in the 2002 riots. Activists put the toll at over twice that number.

Critics accused Modi, who was chief minister at the time, of failing to protect Muslims. Modi denied the allegations and a Supreme Court-ordered investigation found no evidence to prosecute him.

Source: Reuters