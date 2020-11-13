Fast News

Statement by Pakistani military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), says Islamabad's troops responded to rocket fire and mortar shelling by targeting Indian posts.

Security personnel patrol on the banks of the Dal Lake amid dense fog in Srinagar on November 12, 2020. (AFP)

Pakistan’s military has said that Indian troops fired rockets and mortar shells, killing one Pakistani civilian and wounding three others across the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

In a statement released by the Pakistani military's media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) early on Friday described the cross-border shelling as the latest unprovoked incident of cease-fire violations by India and added that Pakistani troops responded by targeting the Indian posts.

Authorities said the exchange of fire between Pakistani and Indian forces in Kashmir started on Thursday and continued overnight.

There was no immediate comment from the Indian military. India often accuses Pakistan of initiating the clashes in Kashmir, which is split between both countries and claimed by both in its entirety.

The Line of Control is the de-facto border between the two sides in Kashmir that was established in 1948, a few months after both India and Pakistan gained independence from British colonial powers Both sides have fought two of their three wars over the Muslim majority region since 1947.

The latest development comes a day after Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over this week's alleged Indian violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. Two civilians were wounded on the Pakistani side of the border in that exchange of fire.

Tensions between the two countries soared in February 2019, when Pakistan shot down an Indian warplane in Kashmir and captured a pilot in response to an airstrike by Indian aircraft inside Pakistan.

India said the strikes targeted Pakistan-based militants responsible for a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir.

