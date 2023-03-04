Fast News

Iran expresses its readiness to provide further information and access in connection with an investigation into uranium traces at undeclared sites.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran on March 4, 2023. (Reuters)

Iran is prepared to provide more information and access to a long-stalled International Atomic Energy Agency investigation into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran, both sides have said in a joint statement.

"Iran expressed its readiness to ... provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues," the joint statement said on Saturday.

A confidential IAEA report seen by Reuters news agency said the UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi "looks forward to ... prompt and full implementation of the Joint Statement".

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi after high level talks with Iran:



- We have agreed on access to information and places

- Technical meetings with Iran will take place very, very soon

- Some monitoring equipment will begin operating again pic.twitter.com/kBT2OgLelr — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 4, 2023

New agreement

A new agreement between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog includes re-installing monitoring equipment and gaining access to people of interest in an investigation into uranium traces at undeclared sites, Grossi said.

IAEA Grossi was elaborating at a news conference on the joint statement issued upon his return from Tehran, saying that follow-up meetings mentioned in that statement would happen "very, very soon."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies