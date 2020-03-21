Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 271,000 people and killed more than 11,000. Here's what's happening on March 21:

Firefighters wear protective face masks as they disinfect the streets ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz in Tehran, Iran on March 18, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Iran reports 123 more virus deaths, toll rises to 1,556

Iran has announced another 123 deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing its overall toll to 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases.

The Health Ministry announced the latest figures Saturday. Iran is struggling to combat the worst outbreak in the Middle East and has faced widespread criticism for its slow response.

Hong Kong postpones university entrance exams

Hong Kong said on Saturday it would postpone university entrance exams until April 24 as the city tries to contain a surge in coronavirus cases as people return from overseas infected with the disease.

The government said it would make civil servants work from home and urged employers to be flexible with work from home arrangements.

Schools would remain closed until further notice, it added.

Hong Kong has 273 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which has killed four people in the city.

Mauritius reports first death from coronavirus

Mauritius has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases has risen, a health ministry official said on Saturday.

"Mauritius has registered its first death linked to COVID-19. Actually some 13 patients have been tested COVID-19 positive. Their state of health is stable and they are being treated in isolation," Kavish Pultoo, adviser on information matters at the Ministry of Health, told Reuters.

German coronavirus cases rise by 2,705 to 16,662

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 2,705 within a day to reach 16,662, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday.

It said a total of 47 people had died after testing positive, an increase of 16 from a tally of 31 published on Friday.

Vietnam to suspend all inbound flights

Vietnam will suspend all inbound international flights to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

"(Vietnam) will suspend all the flights carrying foreign passengers to minimize the number of people coming to the country," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in the statement, without giving a time frame.

Vietnam's coronavirus cases rose to 92 as of Saturday, with no death, according to the Ministry of Health.

Rouhani expects restrictions to ease within 3 weeks

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that social distancing measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, including travel restrictions, will apply for only two to three weeks as he expects the crisis to ease by then.

Iran "has to do everything necessary to return economic production to normal", he said in comments broadcast on state TV. He also accused "counter-revolutionaries" of plotting to shut down economic production.

Iran is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic outside of China, with more than 1,400 deaths so far and nearly 20,0000 confirmed infections.

Philippines confirms 45 new cases

The Philippines' health ministry reported 45 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing Saturday's tally to 77.

With the latest addition, confirmed cases in the Philippines' totalled 307. It announced 32 new cases earlier in the day and the 19th death related to the coronavirus.

The government has placed more than half of the country's population under strict home quarantine to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Turkey announces new steps to fight pandemic

Turkey on Saturday beefed up measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country, including new steps for hotels, restaurants, dormitories and nursing homes.

Hotels and other accommodation facilities must now get detailed information on where their guests recently travelled to and their future travel plans, said the Health Ministry.

This information could be critical in handling possible future cases, the ministry said.

In restaurants, to reduce the risk of infection, tables must be set at least one metre apart, it added.

If nursing home and elderly care centre residents show symptoms consistent with coronavirus, all the residents will be closely monitored, it said.

Sydney closes Bondi Beach

Authorities closed Sydney's Bondi Beach Saturday after huge crowds flocked to the popular sunbathing spot despite a government ban on large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The temporary measure comes after photos of mostly young beachgoers packed on the famous sands were widely shared online, drawing howls of protest in the media and from officials.

Non-essential outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people have been barred as officials seek to stem the spread of the virus. Australia has nearly 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Kyrgyzstan considers state of emergency

Kyrgyzstan's security council recommended Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev on Saturday to declare a state of emergency from March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov's office said in a statement.

Philippines announces 19th death

The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported a 19th death related to coronavirus and said the number of confirmed cases had risen to 262 from 230 a day before.

The government has placed more than half of the country's population under strict home quarantine to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday, limiting the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said.

Anyone violating the curfew, which severely restricts movement beyond emergencies and essential services, would be jailed for up to a year, the army said.

The curfew is in place until further notice.

Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus

Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.

Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered.

Singapore reports first deaths

Singapore reported two coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday of people with underlying health conditions, marking the first fatalities in the city-state's widely praised battle against the infection.

The health ministry said a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man died on Saturday morning.

Singapore has confirmed 385 cases of the infection and had so far managed to avoid any fatalities since the outbreak began in the city-state in late January.

Colombia to hold 19-day quarantine

Colombia will enter a nationwide quarantine from Tuesday night, President Ivan Duque said late on Friday, the most drastic measure implemented so far by the South American country as it seeks to prevent the spread of the fast-moving coronavirus.

The quarantine will last for 19 days.

The capital Bogota began holding a 4-day quarantine drill on Friday.

The country has 158 confirmed cases of the virus.

Syria bans entry for many foreigners

Syria, already shattered by nine years of war, has banned entry for foreigners arriving from many countries hit by the coronavirus as part of widening measures to combat the epidemic.

Although the government says it has yet to document any infections, Syria is seen at high risk.

South Korea reports 147 new cases, total 8,799

South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus infections, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases bring the country's total to 8,799.

The newly reported cases rose back up to above 100, from the 87 recorded on Friday, although South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases from the peak of 909 cases reported on February 29.

China sees zero local coronavirus cases for third day

Mainland China reported zero locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for a third day running, while the daily log of infections involving travellers arriving from other countries continued to rise.

Mainland China had 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the country's National Health Commission said, all imported from abroad. That brought the total number of imported cases to 269.

High in the charts was Beijing, with 14 new imported cases. Shanghai and six provinces also identified such cases.

That brought the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,008, the health authority said in a statement on Saturday.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,255 as of the end of Friday, up by seven from the previous day and all from the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak in China.

New Zealand's Ardern keeps schools open, urges limits on movement

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged people to cut non-essential internal travel and asked older residents to stay at home to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 50 people in the island nation.

The 39-year-old leader said in a televised address that she will keep schools open for now, in a similar policy employed in neighbouring Australia.

Announcing a new alert system, Ardern said New Zealand was at level two, where the virus is contained but the risks are growing as there are more cases. She urged those aged over 70 to stay home as much as possible.

Confirmed cases in Mexico rise to more than 200

Mexico's health ministry said that confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now total 203, up by nearly a quarter from the previous day's tally of 164.

Cuba to bar foreign visitors

Cuba will bar foreign visitors from entering the country for a month starting Tuesday in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Caribbean island nation, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

The country will continue to allow Cubans and foreign residents entry, although they will have to go into quarantine for 14 days at a sanitary institution upon arrival, he told a televised roundtable. Foreign visitors will be able to return home and commerce will be allowed.

Source: Reuters