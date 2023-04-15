Fast News

Fumio Kishida is safe and a person has been detained at the scene at a port in Wakayama in western Japan, national broadcaster NHK and other media say.

A pipe-like object has been thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama, the Jiji news service said.

Kishida was evacuated, Jiji said on Saturday.

An explosion-like sound was heard at the scene on Saturday, NHK reported.

News footage appeared to show officers subduing and removing a man as people cleared the area.





BREAKING 🚨 Japan’s Prime Minister evacuated after blast at speech in Wakayama, local media reports pic.twitter.com/AHJppKI16m — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 15, 2023

Source: TRTWorld and agencies