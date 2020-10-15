Fast News

Sooronbay Jeenbekov says he is announcing his resignation to end chaotic protests that began after a disputed parliamentary vote that his allies dominated.

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov during a meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 13, 2020. (AA)

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has resigned, saying he wanted to prevent clashes between security forces and protesters demanding his removal from office.

Jeenbekov's allies had dominated the October 4 parliamentary election, but subsequent protests toppled the government and forced the authorities to annul it.

Populist politician Japarov was confirmed as head of government on Wednesday, as the Central Asian state sought a path out of 10 days of crisis following an annulled election.

Japarov, who was serving jail time for hostage-taking before he was freed amid chaos last week, demanded the president's resignation this evening, Jeenbekov's press secretary Tolgonay Stamaliyeva told AFP.

Japarov was serving an 11-and-a-half year sentence for organising a governor's kidnapping in 2013. He has denied the involvement.

Moves to end impasse

Jeenbekov had faced the gravest challenge of his three years in office after violence erupted in the wake of disputed elections that were later annulled.

But signs were growing on Wednesday that politicians were taking steps to end the impasse in the ex-Soviet country on China's western border.

Japarov made several unsuccessful attempts to secure the prime minister's post since unrest over the parliamentary election.

He was finally confirmed by both the parliament and Jeenbekov following an extraordinary session on Wednesday.

But many of his supporters, who have massed in the city, have argued that the headstrong nationalist should instead be made president.

Kyrgyzstan has been dogged by political volatility for much of its three decades of independence.

A landlocked republic of 6.5 million people, it has seen two presidents overthrown by street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

READ MORE: Kyrgyzstan's Zhaparov nominated again as premier in repeat parliament vote

Russia concerned

The unrest has worried its ally Russia, coming as post-election protests rock ex-Soviet Belarus and clashes persist over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak flew in for talks with Jeenbekov and Japarov this week, in a move that had appeared to strengthen the position of the pro-Moscow president.

The Russian embassy said on Tuesday the "key role of the head of state" in ensuring Kyrgyzstan's future development was emphasised during Kozak's visit.

More than 1,200 people were injured and one killed during the subsequent clashes between protesters and police, leaving Kyrgyzstan teetering on the brink of chaos.

Jeenbekov imposed a state of emergency on Friday but, although protests were temporarily banned, that did not prevent Japarov's supporters from gathering.

READ MORE: Kyrgyzstan extends state of emergency amid violent protests

Source: TRTWorld and agencies