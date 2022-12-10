Fast News

US vows to disrupt Russia's ties with Iran, which a UK envoy says involve Moscow seeking hundreds of ballistic missiles and offering unprecedented military support in return amid its conflict with Ukraine — now in its 289th day.

Ukrainian soldiers from the 68th brigade adjust a mortar launcher at a position along the front line in Donetsk region. (AFP)

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Australia warns Russia, Iran of consequences

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said the government would place targeted sanctions on Russia and Iran in response to what it said were "egregious" human rights violations and Tehran's drone transfer to Moscow.

Seven Russians involved in what Wong said was the attempted assassination on former opposition leader Alexey Navalny would also have human rights sanctions imposed on them, she said, along with Magnitsky-style sanctions on 13 individuals and two entities in Iran over their crackdown on protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

In addition to human rights sanctions, Wong said Australia was placing further targeted financial sanctions on three Iranians and one Iranian business for supplying drones to Russia for alleged use against Ukraine.

"The supply of drones to Russia is evidence of the role Iran plays in destabilising global security. This listing highlights that those who provide material support to Russia will face consequences," Wong said in the statement jointly issued with Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts.

