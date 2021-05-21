Fast News

China Earthquake Networks Center warns people to "stay away from buildings" after quake hits near city of Dali.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 21:48 (1348 GMT) near the citsouthwestern Chinese province of Yunnany of Dali at a depth of 10 kilometres, it said on Friday.

The China Earthquake Networks Center warned people to "stay away from buildings" in a post on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

According to CGTN, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County of the region was hit by a series of quakes starting with a magnitude 6.4 earthquake, followed by magnitude 5.0 and magnitude 5.6 aftershocks.





