China Earthquake Networks Center warns people to "stay away from buildings" after quake hits near city of Dali.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake hit at 21:48 (1348 GMT) near the citsouthwestern Chinese province of Yunnany of Dali at a depth of 10 kilometres, it said on Friday.
The China Earthquake Networks Center warned people to "stay away from buildings" in a post on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.
According to CGTN, Yangbi Yi Autonomous County of the region was hit by a series of quakes starting with a magnitude 6.4 earthquake, followed by magnitude 5.0 and magnitude 5.6 aftershocks.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon
Prelim M6.0 Earthquake Yunnan, China May-21 13:48 UTC, updates https://t.co/o8Q7rwJIXX— USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) May 21, 2021