Fast News

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV said the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant is still checking to see if infrastructure was affected by the quake.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 has hit off the coast of eastern Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the agency said on Saturday, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV said the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant was still checking if there were any problems, and there were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area.

The earthquake hit at 11:08 pm local time (1408 GMT) and shook buildings in the capital of Tokyo.

The quake hit off of Fukushima just weeks before the 10-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011, quake that devastated northeast Japan and triggered a massive tsunami that led to the world's worst nuclear crisis in a quarter of a century.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

This is a developing story, will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies