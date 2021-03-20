Fast News

Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued The quake hit at 6:09 pm in Pacific waters off Miyagi region with a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles), Japan's meteorological agency said.

FILE PHOTO: A city official inspects the damage of a road in Tsuruoka, Yamagata prefecture, northwestern Japan, on June 19, 2019, after an earthquake. (AP)

Japan's meteorological agency has issued a tsunami advisory, after a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast.

The quake hit at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off Miyagi region with a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles), the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.

Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Part of northeastern prefecture of Miyagi was hit by power outages, utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said, after the earthquake.

Around 200 hundred homes in the prefecture were without power, the utility said.

The earthquake was also felt in the capital Tokyo, Iwate, Akita, Gunma, Fukushima, Saitama and Aomori.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AFP