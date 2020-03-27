Fast News

The number of people around the world who have contracted the coronavirus has surged past 500,000, and the United States tops the list, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Here's the latest for March 27:

Returnees from the Hubei Province leave from the West Train Station to board buses in Beijing on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP)

Friday, March 27, 2020

South Korea reports 91 new coronavirus cases, total 9,332 -KCDC

South Korea reported 91 new coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 9,332, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

South Korea's boy band BTS will postpone its North America tour by two months to June due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, its management said.

Mexico coronavirus case tally rises to 585, reports 2 more deaths

Mexico has registered 585 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 475 the previous day, as well as two more deaths, a health ministry official said.

A total of eight people have died from the virus in Mexico.

Nicaragua reports first death from coronavirus

Nicaragua has registered the Central American country's first death from coronavirus, an HIV-positive person with multiple health conditions, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The country has registered one other instance of the virus.

Mainland China reports first local coronavirus transmission in 3 days

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus infection in three days, although cases involving travellers from overseas continued to dominate the total number of new cases.

China's National Health Commission said on Friday that 55 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland on Thursday, with all but 1 case involving so-called imported cases. There were 67 new cases a day earlier.

The one locally transmitted case was in Zhejiang province, the health commission said. The total number of infections for mainland China now stands at 81,340, with the death toll rising by five to 3,292, it said.

Panama reports 116 new coronavirus cases and nine total deaths

Panama registered 116 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, health officials said, bringing the Central American country's total number of cases to 674.

Officials also said one more person has died, leading to nine deaths overall from the virus, and that 83 people are hospitalised.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies