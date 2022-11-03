Fast News

Thousands of Khan's supporters have taken to the streets in Pakistan to protest the assassination attempt on the former prime minister.

Footage aired on local broadcasters showed angry protesters burning old tyres and blocking roads, effectively halting traffic in several cities. (AFP)

Protests erupted across Pakistan after an assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was leading a march through the capital Islamabad.

Thousands of Khan's supporters on Thursday took to the streets to protest the attack in small and major cities across the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Peshawar.

Footage aired on local broadcasters showed angry protesters burning old tyres and blocking roads, effectively halting traffic in several cities.

READ MORE: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination' bid, attacker nabbed

Protests are also reported in Pakistan's commercial hub Karachi. (Reuters)

Hundreds of charged protesters blocked the main Grand Truck Road, which connects northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province to northeastern Punjab, by burning tyres at different points.

In Karachi, the country's commercial capital, hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters blocked different roads, demanding the arrest of the culprits behind the assassination attempt.

Columns of flames and smoke could be seen billowing upwards as the protesters burned tyres, and other scraps while chanting anti-government slogans.

Angry protesters held protests in Lahore as well. (AA)

"Imran Khan is our red-line," the protesters chanted in unison as police personnel in riot gear stood by.

Meanwhile, former minister and PTI senior official Fawad Chaudhry rejected the purported confession of the attacker, contending that "the matter is not that simple."

In a statement, he claimed that suicide bombers were hired to kill politicians in the past. "Stop considering the people fools," he added.

READ MORE: Reactions over assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

PTI supporters take part in a protest in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. (AFP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies