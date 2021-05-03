Fast News

Indian opposition leaders and commentators say defeat of PM Modi's right-wing party in crucial state of West Bengal and elsewhere shows his populist sway might be containable.

Supporters of Trinamool Congress party celebrate their party's victory in the West Bengal state legislative assembly elections, in Kolkata on May 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Indian opposition parties and political commentators have cheered the election victory of a regional leader over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in a big battleground state as a sign his populist sway could be checked.

Sunday's defeat came as Modi is being slammed publicly for failing to tackle India's explosive spike in coronavirus infections that has left the country in deep crisis, with hospital and crematoriums swamped and people dying for lack of oxygen.

Modi addressed dozens of political rallies in the state of West Bengal hoping to widen the appeal of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the east of the country from its traditional northern and western strongholds.

But West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who ran the campaign for her regional party from a wheelchair because of a fall at a rally, won a two-thirds victory, raising opposition hopes Modi could be challenged across the country.

"What Bengal does today, India does tomorrow," columnist Shobhaa De wrote in The Print, paraphrasing a quotation by 19th century liberal Gopal Krishna Gokhale.

"What happened in West Bengal is just the beginning."

It is a myth that opposition leaders can’t win against incumbents during the pandemic. It is happening across the world, including Modi’s defeat in the crucial West Bengal election last week. And Biden did it supremely. It all depends on how good the opposition leader is — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) May 3, 2021

Modi put everything on the line

Prashant Kishor, a political strategist for Banerjee, said: "The election result has given voice and hope to those who want to fight this danger called BJP."

The Shiv Sena, another regional group that controls the western state of Maharashtra that includes Mumbai, said that the election result was a personal defeat for Modi because he put everything on the line and ignored the health crisis.

"Instead of tackling the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the entire central government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was in the poll arena of West Bengal to defeat (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee," it said.

India is not a poor country. Plus we now have aid, goodwill pouring in.



What's killing us is @narendramodi 's decision to use this aid to consolidate power. Not coronavirus.



The carnage will not stop until he is removed from office. https://t.co/ZcOc0eL5Ac — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) May 3, 2021

Mod's rating drops

Modi has held an iron grip on Indian politics since sweeping to power in 2014 and winning a bigger victory in the 2019 national election on the back of a strong Hindu ideology.

Until now there has been no challenger and with the main opposition Congress party unable to get its act together, Modi has been expected to win the 2024 national poll.

But images of people dying from Covid-19 in hospital parking lots and corridors because of lack of beds, hospitals themselves begging for life saving oxygen supplies and overflowing crematoriums have shaken the public mood, opinion polls show.

Confidence in the government's handling of the crisis has plummeted since February when the second wave of infections started, according to a survey among urban Indians by polling agency YouGov.

From 89 percent saying the government has handled the Covid issue "very" or "somewhat" well in April 2020, this number has declined to 59 percent at the end of April 2021, the latest data from YouGov's Covid-19 Public Monitor showed.

Everyone in India is currently suffering from Covid or has a loved one stricken that is the price we have all paid for the incompetence of @narendramodi government — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) May 3, 2021

Growing people's anger

Covid is fanning a growing anger against the federal government, said political commentator Neerja Chowdhury.

"People are not likely to forget the shortage of hospital beds, oxygen and vaccines in a hurry. They are also unlikely to forget in a hurry that the BJP's central leadership made winning Bengal its life and death battle, when there is a real life and death struggle on in the country."

