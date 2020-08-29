Fast News

The official Xinhua News Agency reports that 28 other people are also injured in the accident, including seven in serious condition.

Rescuers search for victims in the aftermath of the collapse of a two-storey restaurant in Xiangfen county in northern China's Shanxi province, August 29, 2020. (AP)

At least 17 people have died after a restaurant in northern China collapsed, state media said, with rescuers pulling dozens of survivors from the rubble and searching for others believed to be trapped.

Xinhua news agency reported that "45 people have been brought out, of which 17 were dead, seven seriously injured and 21 slightly injured".

The restaurant was in Shanxi province's Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometers (400 miles) southwest of Beijing.

Hundreds of rescue workers in orange overalls and hard hats combed the crumbled ruin of the building, images on the CGTN website showed, with a decorative painting seen on one of the few walls still intact.

Video posted on social media by state broadcaster China Central Television showed them hefting heavy pieces of concrete. At least once, the remaining frame of the building shook but didn’t fall.

Seven hundred people were involved in the rescue operation, CGTN said.

While the cause of the disaster was not immediately clear, China is no stranger to building collapses and deadly construction accidents.

They are typically blamed on the country's rapid growth leading to corner-cutting by builders and the widespread flouting of safety rules.

