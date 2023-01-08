Fast News

Cause of accident is under investigation, state media say. (TRTWorld)

"The accident caused 17 deaths, 22 people were injured, the injured have been sent to the hospital," state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing local authorities, adding that the cause is under investigation.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AFP