Military's C-130 plane crashes in southern Sulu province, leaving 17 military personnel dead with at least 40 passengers rescued so far, officials say.

Officials say the plane was trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province when the accident happened, officials say. (Pondohan TV/ Facebook)

At least17 military personnel have been killed and 40 rescued in the crash of a Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops in a southern Sulu province, officials said.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Sunday the rescue efforts are ongoing and the aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew. The rest were army personnel.

Military chief General Cirilito Sobejana said the plane was trying to land on Jolo island in the province when the accident happened at 11:30 am local time (0330 GMT).

"While transporting our troops from Cagayan de Oro (on the southern island of Mindanao), it missed the runway, trying to regain power but it didn't make it," Sobejana told local media, describing the accident as "very unfortunate".

"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," Sobejana told AFP news agency.

Sobejana said those rescued were being treated at the nearby military hospital.

The military has a heavy presence in the southern Philippines where militant groups, including the kidnap-for-ransom outfit Abu Sayyaf, operate. (TRTWorld)

Task force fighting militants

Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting militancy in the Muslim-majority region.

C-130 aircraft, the work horses of the air force, are used to transport troops and supplies.

They are also often deployed to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Black Hawk helicopter crash

The accident comes after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed last month during a night-time training flight, killing all six on board.

Three pilots and three airmen died when their S70-i went down near the Crow Valley training range north of Manila, prompting the grounding of the entire fleet.

The country ordered 16 of the multi-role aircraft from a Polish firm that made them under licence from the Sikorsky division of US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

Eleven aircraft have been delivered since late 2020.

Source: AFP