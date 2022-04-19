Fast News

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said on Twitter that Tuesday's blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school "caused casualties among our Shia brothers".

(TRTWorld)

Three blasts have rocked a boys' school in a Shia Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital Kabul.

The school is located in the capital's western neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, an area mainly inhabited by the Hazara community and previously targeted by Daesh terror group.

The blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness told AFP news agency.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AFP