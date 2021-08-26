Fast News

Foreign diplomats had warned earlier in the day that there was a threat of attack at Kabul airport where thousands of people have been waiting to be airlifted.

Injured people arrive at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021. ASVAKA NEWS/via (Reuters)

At least 13 people including children were killed and many Taliban guards were wounded in a blast outside Kabul airport, a Taliban official said.

The exact number of casualties remains unclear with officials from the US and Russia reporting different figures.

US Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the explosion took place near Kabul airport's Abbey gate where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

A witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded.

Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift.

Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on Daesh and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.

We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting outside the airport, said the explosion went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport.

Khan, who said he was standing about 30 metres (yards) away, said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing.

But just days — or even hours for some nations — before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule.

Already, some countries have ended their evacuations and begun to withdraw their soldiers and diplomats, signalling the beginning of the end of one of history's largest airlifts.

The Taliban have pledged not to attack Western forces during the evacuation, but insist the foreign troops must be out by America's self-imposed deadline of August 31.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies