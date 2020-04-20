Fast News

Afghanistan's government officials said Taliban insurgents targeted checkpoints in three provinces, in a fresh wave of violence despite a deal with the US and a worsening coronavirus crisis.

Taliban has continued to attack local law-enforcement and security forces after signing a peace deal with the US in February in Doha, Qatar. (AP)

A wave of Taliban attacks on checkpoints across Afghanistan has killed 29 members of the security forces, officials said on Monday.

In northern Takhar province, 19 security personnel were killed in a battle Sunday night in the district of Khwaja Ghor, according to Jawad Hajri, spokesman for the provincial governor.

The Taliban fled the scene after reinforcement arrived, Hajri added.

Meanwhile, in northern Balkh province, a Taliban attack on Sunday morning in the Sholgara district killed seven troops, according to Adil Shah Adil, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

A child was caught in the crossfire and wounded during the attack, which also killed five Taliban, he added.

And in western Badghis province, the Taliban struck an army checkpoint early on Sunday morning, killing three soldiers and wounding 10, said Tahsel Haideri, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

Bloody 24 hours in Afghanistan; at least 40 security forces killed in Taliban assaults. Bloodiest attacks in north — 17 members of territorial army killed in Takhar’s Khwaja Ghar district.



Peace deal or not, this war has slowly gone back to full fledged bloodshed.@NajimRah — Mujib Mashal (@MujMash) April 20, 2020

Peace talks

The Taliban, who have not claimed responsibility for the attacks, and President Ashraf Ghani's government in Kabul are in the process of exchanging prisoners as part of a peace deal signed by the US and the Taliban at the end of February in Doha, Qatar.

The release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 government officials held captive by the insurgents ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations is a condition of the US-Taliban deal.

At the heart of most of the talks, say Taliban and US officials, is the demand for a reduction of violence.

The Taliban have not been attacking US and NATO troops since the agreement was signed but have struck Afghan forces in outlying areas.

Washington wants a reduction in those attacks.

Fighting has continued even as coronavirus spreads throughout Afghanistan.

It has so far seen 1,026 cases of coronavirus and 36 deaths, though real numbers are feared to be much higher as the impoverished country has only limited testing capabilities.

