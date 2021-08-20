Fast News

Criticism of NATO and other Western powers' handling of Afghanistan crisis has mounted as images of the chaos and desperation are shared around the world.

FILE PHOTO: Civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan on August 18, 2021. (Reuters)

More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, a NATO official said, pledging to redouble evacuation efforts as criticism of the West's handling of the crisis mounted.

Thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, continued to throng the airport , the official who declined to be identified told Reuters.

The speed with which the Taliban conquered Afghanistan as US and other foreign troops withdrew surprised even their own leaders and has left power vacuums in many places.

The Taliban urged unity ahead of Friday prayers, the first since they seized power, calling on imams to persuade people not to leave Afghanistan amid chaotic scenes at the airport, protests and reports of violence.

Update on the Status of Hamid Karzai International Airport:



-In the last 24 hours: 2,000 people evacuated

-Since August 14th: 7,000 people evacuated

-Since the end of July: 12,000 evacuated



There are currently 5,200 troops on the ground and the airport is secure and open. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 19, 2021

At least 12 people killed since Sunday

A witness told Reuters several people were killed in the eastern city of Asadabad on Thursday when Taliban militants fired o n a crowd demonstrating their allegiance to the vanquished Afghan republic, as the Taliban set about establishing an emirate, governed by strict Islamic laws.

There were similar shows of defiance in two other cities – Jalalabad and Khost – in the east, as Afghans used celebrations of the nation's 1919 independence from British control to vent their anger with the Taliban takeover.

Another witness reported gunshots near a rally in Kabul, but they appeared to be Taliban firing into the air.

A Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Kabul has been largely calm, except in and around the airport where 12 people have been killed since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with NBC News that the United States is "laser-focused" on "the potential for a terrorist attack" by a group such as Islamic State amid the evacuation.

Blames surging against powers

Criticism of NATO and other Western powers has mounted as images of the chaos and desperation are shared around the world.

In one scene captured on social media, a small girl was hoisted over the airport's perimeter wall and handed to a US soldier.

US President Joe Biden is set to speak about the evacuation efforts at 1700 GMT (1 pm) on Friday, having faced a torrent of criticism for his handling of the troop withdrawal, negotiated by the previous US administration.

British media reported the country's spy chiefs may face a grilling over intelligence failings. Several British civil servants remained on holiday as the Afghan debacle erupted, and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has been heavily criticised for his initial response to the unfolding crisis.

The governments of Germany and Australia have also faced calls to do more and speed up the evacuation of citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

On Thursday, G7 foreign ministers called for a united international response to prevent the crisis from worsening, in comments echoed by countries including Russia.

China said the world should support, not pressure, Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesman told Chinese state media that China has played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and is welcome to contribute to the rebuilding of the country.

