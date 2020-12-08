Fast News

Health officials and experts are still baffled by an unidentified illness that has left over 500 people hospitalised and one person dead in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Patients and their bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh state, India, December 6, 2020. (AP / AP)

Hundreds of people have been treated for a mystery illness in a southern Indian town, with one doctor ruling out "mass hysteria" at a time nerves are already frayed because of the coronavirus.

The government rushed medical experts to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh state to investigate the illness, which first appeared on Saturday causing seizures, nausea and chronic pain. People started convulsing without any warning, said Geeta Prasadini, the director of public health.

Officials said 546 patients were admitted to hospitals. Many have recovered and returned home while 148 are still being treated, said Dasari Nagarjuna, a government spokesperson, but the death of a 45-year-old man at the weekend was attributed to the mystery disease.

Some officials pinpointed a possible role of chemical additives in pesticides, while residents have highlighted a problem with garbage and feral pigs.

“But nobody knows," Prasadini admitted.

"Some people are saying that it is mass hysteria but it is not," said AS Ram, a senior doctor at Eluru government hospital.

He said most victims had suffered genuine symptoms, but "we are unable to diagnose what is causing it."

The government has sent doctors from the National Institute of Virology, National Centre for Disease Control and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to investigate.

The team was collecting samples of edible oil, rice, blood and urine for analysis.

"Most of the patients are coming in with minor head injuries or a black eye as they collapsed suddenly with the seizure," Ram said.

"But within one or two hours most of them are fine."

Any link to Covid-19?

Police constable Kiran Kumar, who collapsed while on duty Monday said he had been left "scared" after being semi-conscious for more than two hours.

"My colleagues told me, I shouted something and collapsed. I injured my right shoulder due to falling on the road."

According to district officials, the illness is not spread person-to-person.

They released a report on Monday which said symptoms included "epilepsy for 3-5 minutes, forgetfulness, anxiety, vomiting, headache and back pain."

What is confounding experts is that there doesn't seem to be any common link among the hundreds of people who have fallen sick. All of the patients have tested negative for Covid-19 and other viral diseases such as dengue, chikungunya or herpes.

They aren't related to each other. They don't all live in the same area. They're from different age groups, including about 70 children, but very few are elderly.

Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu demanded on Twitter an “impartial, full-fledged inquiry into the incident.”

India is already in the grip of coronavirus with the world's second-highest number of cases, and soon expected to pass 10 million.

And Andhra Pradesh state is among those worst hit by Covid-19, crossing over 800,000 detected cases.

The health system in the state, like the rest of India, has been ravaged by the virus.

