Fast News

Pyongyang has launched seven missiles since the beginning of 2022 which makes more tests comparing last year.

North Korea has intensified its missile launches to demonstrate its military might. (AP)

North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its 7th round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the US administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Sunday didn’t immediately say whether the weapon was ballistic or how far it flew.

Japan's government office said North Korean missile landed outside of the country's exclusive economic zone adding that launches violate UN resolutions.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Sunday to preside National Security Council meeting over Pyongyang's latest missile test, according to the local news agency, Yonhap.

The launch came three days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday.

The North also flight-tested a pair of purported long-range cruise missiles on Tuesday while vowing to strengthen its nuclear “war deterrent” and build more powerful weapons.

READ MORE: China, Russia block US bid to impose UN sanctions on North Koreans

Seven missiles in 2022

North Korea has been ramping up its testing activity in recent months, including seven rounds of weapons launches so far in 2022, demonstrating its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear diplomacy with the United States - it makes more than it had conducted all of in 2021.

While aggressively expanding his military capabilities despite limited resources, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is also reviving Pyongyang’s old playbook of brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington, which leads to international sanctions over the North’s nuclear program.

Experts say the North could halt its testing spree after the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics next week out of respect for China, its major ally and economic lifeline. But there’s also an expectation that the North could significantly up the ante in weapons demonstrations once the Olympics end in February to grab the attention of the Biden administration, which has been focusing more on confronting China and Russia over its conflict with Ukraine.

In a ruling party meeting chaired by Kim on Jan. 20, senior party members made a veiled threat to resume testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles targeting the American homeland, which Kim suspended in 2018 while initiating diplomacy with the United States.

Kim’s summitry with then-President Donald Trump derailed in 2019 after the Americans rejected North Korea’s demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

READ MORE: India, Pakistan tested dozens of missiles but North Korea grabbed eyeballs

Source: AP