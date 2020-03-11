Fast News

A quarantine worker in protective gear sprays disinfectants at a screening facility for checking coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Cheongdo county, which has been designated as a 'special care zone' since the coronavirus outbreak, near Daegu in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, March 11, 2020. (Reuters)

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 118,554, with 4,281 deaths across 110 countries and territories by 0900GMT on Wednesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700GMT on Tuesday, 1,214 new cases and 30 new deaths have been reported.

China – excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau – where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,778 cases, of which 3,158 were fatal. There have been 24 new infections and 22 deaths since 1700GMT on Tuesday, while 61,475 people have recovered from the virus.

Outside China, a total of 37,776 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 1,123 deaths. Some 1,190 cases are new, with eight new deaths.

The most affected countries after China are Italy (10,149 cases, 631 deaths), Iran (9,000 cases, 354 deaths), South Korea (7,755 cases, 54 deaths), and France (1,784 cases, 33 deaths).

Since 1700GMT on Tuesday, China, Spain, France and the US have recorded new deaths.

Brunei and Turkey confirmed the first coronavirus cases on their territory.

This TRT World map shows the global extent of the coronavirus spread as of 0900GMT March 11, 2020. (TRTWorld)

China allows some firms to resume work at epicentre

China announced on Wednesday that key companies can resume work in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, in another sign authorities are confident the quarantined city is winning its battle against the epidemic.

The Hubei provincial government said that Wuhan businesses involved in providing daily necessities, prevention and control of the epidemic, or in the operations of public utilities, are among those that can resume work and production immediately.

Wuhan firms that are key to "global industrial chains" may do so as well, after getting approval, the government added.

Other companies are expected to resume production only after March 20.

The announcement came a day after Hubei authorities loosened travel restrictions, allowing people from medium and low risk areas to move within the province if their health code is labelled "green".

A mobile app will be used to give residents a coloured health code. Green indicates holders have no contact with virus cases, while those with yellow codes are close contacts.

Confirmed or suspected cases will get a red code, and must be quarantined.

Authorities added that outside of Wuhan, a "point-to-point" system will be adopted to send employees back to work, and help those stranded in Hubei to return home.

More schools close

All Polish schools will close starting on Monday to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday. Poland has confirmed 26 cases of the coronavirus. No one has died. Morawiecki added that also universities, museums and cinemas will be closed.

Ukraine's capital Kiev will all close schools and universities from Thursday until the end of March to prevent the spread, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday.

He said the city would also restrict mass events in the capital, including concerts and conferences. Cinemas and entertainment areas in shopping malls will also close.

Italy to ramp up spending

Italy will ramp up spending to help the economy cope with the impact of the coronavirus, earmarking $28.3 billion to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday.

Last week the cabinet said it would need just $8.5 billion (7.5 billion euros), but since then the emergency has escalated dramatically and the entire nation is under lockdown, freezing much economic activity in a nation that was already flirting with recession.

Conte warned that already tough restrictions on movement might be tightened further after the northern region of Lombardy asked for all shops to shut and public transport to close.

No plans to shut UK parliament



Britain's parliament has no plans to shut over coronavirus, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, after a minister tested positive for the virus and another lawmaker was advised to stay at home as a precaution.

Junior health minister Nadine Dorries said she had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating. An opposition lawmaker who met Dorries was also advised to isolate herself by health authorities.

"At present, there are no plans to suspend parliament," a parliamentary spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We are closely following guidance from Public Health England in response to the situation and have been reassured that the measures we are taking are proportionate and appropriate."

Lawmakers have expressed concern that the ageing parliamentary estate is ill-equipped to deal with an outbreak of the virus, and that lawmakers pose a higher risk because they travel a lot and meet people.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies