Fast News

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Kabul to meet Taliban leaders following weeks of tension over borders and transport links between the neighbouring countries.

Pakistani delegation included the head of the ISI intelligence service, Faiz Hameed, who visited Kabul in the immediate aftermath of the fall of the city. (Reuters)

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Kabul for his first visit to the Afghan capital since the Taliban victory in August, following weeks of tension over transport links between the two neighbouring countries.

Qureshi will focus in his talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other Taliban leaders "on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas", Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The delegation included the head of the ISI intelligence service, Faiz Hameed, who visited Kabul in the immediate aftermath of the fall of the city.

READ MORE: Pakistan holds talks with Taliban over CPEC expansion to Afghanistan

The visit comes after prolonged problems at the Chaman border crossing, one of the main trade transit points between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which has been closed for more than two weeks, causing severe problems for truckers and exporters.

In addition, Pakistan International Airlines, the only international airline that had been operating regularly in Kabul, last week suspended flights, complaining of interference and harassment of its staff by Taliban officials.

"The Foreign Minister's visit reflects Pakistan's consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts," the ministry statement said.

READ MORE: Pakistan seeks road map leading to recognition of Afghan Taliban

Police kill Daesh militants near Pak-Afghan border

Qureshi's trip comes as Pakistani police kill at least three Daesh terrorists on Thursday on the outskirts of Peshawar, close to the border with Afghanistan.

Two or three other militants escaped the raid, which was carried out after a tip-off, the anti-terrorism police said in a statement.

A source told AFP that the militants had entered Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies