The Pakistan International Airline flight was carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members, a spokesperson for the national carrier said.

FILE PHOTO: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane prepares to take off from the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 9, 2016. (Reuters Archive)

A PIA aircraft with 99 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, officials said.

"The plane PK 8303 with 99 passengers and 8 crew members has crashed," said a spokesman for the national carrier.

Local media reported the plane was an A320 Airbus.

Pakistanis on Twitter posted about relatives who survived but it is unclear how many in total managed to escape death.

The Pakistani army said its quick reaction force and paramilitary troops have reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

Local TV station Geo showed crowds near the scene which appeared to be a densely populated area and ambulances trying to make their way through. It also showed black smoke billowing from the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

Source: TRTWorld and agencies