Fast News

Authorities reportedly deploy paramilitary forces to major cities and issue instructions to restrict internet in capital's sensitive areas as protesters demand the release of a party leader and expulsion of Frace's envoy from Pakistan.

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party throw stones over the police vehicle during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Barakahu neighbourhood of Islamabad on April 13, 2021. (AFP)

Pakistani security forces baton charged and fired teargas to clear sit-ins by protesting supporters of a religious party in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and others cities after five people died in earlier clashes.

Police cleared a key road that was blocked by demonstrators on the outskirts of Islamabad. But they were still trying to bring the situation under control in Rawalpindi, Lahore and elsewhere, officials said on Wednesday.

The government action comes two days after the arrest of Saad Rizvi, head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party, sparked protests by his supporters.

Police said two officers died after being wounded in clashes in Lahore, the country's second-biggest city, while the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) said three of its supporters were killed.

Police have not commented on the reported TLP deaths.

Police said Tuesday that he had been charged under anti-terrorism laws.

"A group or party shouldn't even think of dictating the state's policy," Fawad Chaudhry, the science and technology minister, told reporters, calling for the protests to be resolved peacefully.

READ MORE: The rise of the new cleric in Pakistan

A country wide crackdown has been launched against #TLP . Police has been directed to arrest all those taking law into their hands. Meanwhile TLP activists are blocking roads and throwing stones on police.

Note : Video below is from #Bahrakahu #Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/juZ4NwFliR — Azaz Syed (@AzazSyed) April 12, 2021

The demonstrations began on Monday after police arrested Rizvi for threatening protests if the government did not expel France’s ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

According to police, Rizvi's arrest was aimed at maintaining law and order. But Rizvi’s detention quickly sparked violent protests by religious groups. The protesters blocked highways and roads in several cities.

The deadly clashes come three days after Rizvi in a statement asked the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to honor what he said was a commitment it made in February.

He said Khan promised his party to expel the French envoy before April 20 over the publication in France of depictions of Islam’s Prophet. However, the government has said it only committed to discussing the matter in Parliament.

The reaction from Rizvi’s supporters against his arrest was so swift that police could not clear main highways and roads. Thousands of people were stranded in their vehicles.

Monday's clashes initially erupted in Lahore and later spread to other cities, including the southern port city of Karachi.

Rising tensions with France

Rizvi emerged as the leader of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party in November after the sudden death of his father, Khadim Hussein Rizvi.

Tehreek-e-Labaik and other religious parties have denounced French President Emmanuel Macron since October last year, saying he tried to defend caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad as freedom of expression.

Macron’s comments came after a young Muslim beheaded a French school teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

The images had been republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial over the deadly 2015 attack against the publication for the original caricatures. Islam prohibits the depictions of the its prophet Mohammad.

READ MORE: French Senate approves amendment to ban prayers at university corridors

Source: TRTWorld and agencies