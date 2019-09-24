Fast News

Magnitude 5.8 quake shakes cities in eastern Punjab province and northern Pakistan-administered Kashmir with all deaths reported from Mirpur district of Kashmir, officials say.

People gather near a damaged road after an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in Mirpur, Pakistan September 24, 2019. (Reuters)

The toll from a shallow earthquake that rattled north-eastern Pakistan has risen to at least 19 dead and more than 300 wounded, a senior police officer said after the tremor tore car-sized cracks into roads.

"At least 19 people have been killed and more than 300 wounded," said Sardar Gulfaraz, deputy inspector general of police in Mirpur –– a city in Pakistan-administered Kashmir near the epicentre of the quake –– in televised comments.

The epicenter of the 5.8-magnitude earthquake is believed to be between the north-eastern Jehlum city of Punjab province and Mirpur district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal, chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, told reporters.

All the deaths have been reported from Mirpur district, bordering Pakistani province of Punjab.

"Medical emergency has been declared in all the hospitals in Mirpur, and our teams are on way to the affected areas," Afzal said.

Emergency declared

Raja Qaiser, a deputy commissioner in the region, said rescuers were still transporting victims to hospitals in the city, where an emergency was declared.

He said a main road near Mirpur was also badly damaged, causing accidents and damaging buses and other vehicles.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, a spokesman for the Pakistan Armed Forces, tweeted that army troops with aviation and medical support teams were dispatched.

"Our whole concentration right now is to accelerate the rescue operation," Raja Farooq Haider, prime minister of Pakistan's Azad Kashmir region, told GNN TV. "There are people who are stuck there and who need immediate help.

We are putting in all our resources to get people the best of our help."

The quake struck 23 kilometres north of Jhelum, Pakistan, at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Massive 5.7 earthquake causes significant damage in Azad Kashmir. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/UP6hgunKes — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) September 24, 2019

The tremors shook walls in Islamabad and forced people to rush outside.

Tremors were felt as far as New Delhi, while the Press Trust of India reported that people rushed out of their homes and offices in panic in several places, including in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi in separate statements expressed their grief over losses caused by the quake.

Pakistan straddles part of the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes.

After the Earthquake of 5.8 (losses of which are still coming in) there is an advisory for the public by the National Disaster Management Authority for “aftershocks”. Precautionary measures need to be taken to avoid any loss of life or damage to property. pic.twitter.com/qDpAglazj8 — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) September 24, 2019

Over 340 people were killed in Awaran, a neglected area in Balochistan, on September 24, 2013 in a 7.8 magnitude temblor.

In October 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people, flattening buildings in rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake on October 8, 2005, that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-administered Kashmir's Muzaffarabad area.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies