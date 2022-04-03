Fast News

Imran Khan has advised the country's president to dissolve parliament amid the opposition's move seeking his ouster.

Imran Khan has accused the opposition of being in cahoots with the US to unseat him — a charge that Washington has denied. (Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for the president to dissolve parliament and hold a fresh election, minutes after the national assembly deputy speaker declined to hear a no-confidence motion against his government.

In an address on state TV on Sunday, Khan said there had been unacceptable interference in Pakistan's democratic institutions, and an interim government should be formed to hold fresh elections.

"I have sent advice to the president to dissolve the assemblies... We will go to the public and hold elections and let the nation decide," he said, referring to national and state legislatures.

"When the advice reaches the president, assemblies will be dissolved which will be followed by the process of setting up a caretaker government," he added.

Khan has been facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy. No premier of Pakistan has ever completed a full term.

On Sunday, parliament was due to debate a no-confidence motion on Khan, but the deputy speaker refused to accept it, causing uproar in the chamber.

"I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution," deputy speaker Qasim Suri, a Khan loyalist, said as the session started.

Power struggle

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

More than a dozen PTI lawmakers had also indicated they would cross the floor. The opposition needed 172 votes for the motion against Khan's government to succeed.

Earlier this week, Khan accused the United States of meddling in affairs of Pakistan, a country of 220 million people. Washington has denied the charge.

Khan was elected after promising to sweep away decades of corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.

Some analysts say Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, has also lost the crucial support of the military — claims both sides deny.

Still, Khan's government is credited with maintaining a foreign reserve account of $18 billion and bringing in a record $29 billion last year from overseas Pakistanis.

His government has also received praise for its handling of the Covid-19 crisis and implementing so-called “smart lockdowns” rather than countrywide shutdowns. As a result, several of Pakistan's key industries, such as construction, have survived.

The opposition bloc against him is headed by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — two usually feuding dynastic groups that dominated national politics for decades until Khan forged a coalition against them.

